Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,989,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

