Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 135,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 267,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 116,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCOM opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $483.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

