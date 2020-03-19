Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Solaredge Technologies worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.23.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $630,008.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,269.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $13,286,266. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.