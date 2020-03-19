Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,395 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 109,753 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.74% of Fossil Group worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,155 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William B. Chiasson bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 90,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

FOSL stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOSL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

