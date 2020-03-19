Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,177 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Prudential Financial worth $60,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. 4,889,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

