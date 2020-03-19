Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APOG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APOG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

