Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

