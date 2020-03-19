Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,510 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

