Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 43,760 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Harsco worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 30.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Harsco by 29.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harsco by 581.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 116,662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSC. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $481.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

