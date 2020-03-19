Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,187 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of NuVasive worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

NuVasive stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

