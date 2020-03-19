Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,191 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BankUnited worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

