Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 85,994 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,994 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Consol Energy worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Consol Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

