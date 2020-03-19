Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137,497 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.