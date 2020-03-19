Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 15,813 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after acquiring an additional 652,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.