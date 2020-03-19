Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,028 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,624 shares of company stock worth $41,606,420. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

