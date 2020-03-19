Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 185.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Tallgrass Energy worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,827,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGE traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $13.73. 6,356,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,004. Tallgrass Energy LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGE. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

