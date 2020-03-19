Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 10,500 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $861.15.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $450.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $811.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.