Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 10,910 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 542,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 83,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 87,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.04. 1,818,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

