Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 65,870 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 166.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

