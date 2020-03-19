Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,423,000 after purchasing an additional 501,153 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,308,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,135,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.37. 4,022,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

