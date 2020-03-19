Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.