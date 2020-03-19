Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of Vereit worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Vereit by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $2,970,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VER traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,492,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

