Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $18 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.