Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 265,574 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in HP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916,550. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.