Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $190.69 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $186.80 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

