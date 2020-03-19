Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Shares of FISV traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.46. 9,574,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

