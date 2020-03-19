Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 415,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 2.67% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 383,347 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 211,458 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,155,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 366,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 366,505 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 951,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

