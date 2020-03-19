Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 44,980 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,980 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $167.99 on Thursday. L3Harris has a one year low of $149.21 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

