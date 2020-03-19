Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 70,250 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 276.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.