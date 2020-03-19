Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,943 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Xerox worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xerox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Xerox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

XRX stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

