Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.72% of Hecla Mining worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 14,630,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,946,101. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $3.30 to $3.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.