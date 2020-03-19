Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. 7,852,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,622. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

