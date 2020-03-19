Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $53,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 6,851,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.