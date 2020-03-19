Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.09. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $186.80 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.85.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.