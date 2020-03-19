PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches Market Cap of $287,164.56

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $287,164.56 and $41,678.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.02544495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00198087 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

