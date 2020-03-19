PumaPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Upbit. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.04358462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00039283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,176,422,228 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinBene, Coinall, CoinExchange, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

