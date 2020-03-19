Pundi X NEM Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $309,391.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.02148140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00191238 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00037146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,823,694,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,659,779,197 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

