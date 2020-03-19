Pure (PUREX) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.01076687 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000127 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

