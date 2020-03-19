PWR Coin Reaches Market Cap of $48,794.25 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $48,794.25 and $2.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.01028057 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00033199 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00188969 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007423 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00096403 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

