PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.65. The stock has a market cap of $693.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.