Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ACRX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

ACRX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

