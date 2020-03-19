Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APYX. ValuEngine raised Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.46. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

