Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.07. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 425.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493,394 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,096 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

