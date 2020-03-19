Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

HUN opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

