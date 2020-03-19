Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lifted by Wedbush

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $21.96 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $940.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.