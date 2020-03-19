Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Decreased by Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

