Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,079.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

