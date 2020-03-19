Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered by Wedbush

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $5.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Apple stock opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

