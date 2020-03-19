Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Reduced by Analyst

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aritzia in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATZ. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

ATZ stock opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$9.20 and a 1-year high of C$26.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$267.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.10 million.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

