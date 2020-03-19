Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $721.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

In other news, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,665 shares of company stock valued at $128,292 and have sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

